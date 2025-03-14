UK Embassy in US to promote Northern Ireland investment, says ambassador

Hilary Benn speaks during the St Patrick’s Day breakfast hosted by UK ambassador to the US Lord Peter Mandelson (Niall Carson/PA)

The UK ambassador to the US has stated that the embassy will actively encourage investment in Northern Ireland.

Lord Peter Mandelson, who was appointed to the role last month, said it was “tremendous” to see business “flourishing” in Northern Ireland, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The former Northern Ireland secretary said it had developed into a “much more modern economy” since his tenure.

Speaking on Friday, he said that while the people of Northern Ireland were the “binding force” of the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement, those outside the region had provided the “encouragement, pressure and will to get things done”.

“On both sides of the Atlantic there was, there has, there continues to be a deep determination – the Americans, British, Irish, Irish-Americans, of all traditions – to fulfil the promise of a peaceful and a prosperous Northern Ireland,” Lord Mandelson said at a breakfast event at the British ambassador’s residence in Washington DC.

“It gives me huge joy to see businesses flourishing, new technology start-ups, popping up all over the place, it’s tremendous.

“It’s now a much more modern economy in Northern Ireland than it was in my day. That gives me a lot of pleasure.”

Lord Mandelson said it was “such positive news” that the powersharing institutions had been restored and that his embassy would be encouraging ways to “help bring about” American investment in Northern Ireland.

“There is little doubt that this is a really exciting time to realise even more the potential of Northern Ireland.

“It is a fantastic place in which to live, to work and invest.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said that both Northern Ireland and anglo-Irish relations had undergone “remarkable” change in the past year.

