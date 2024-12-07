UK expresses concern over reported Russian interference in Romanian elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

The British foreign secretary on Saturday expressed concern over reports from Romanian authorities of Russian interference in their presidential elections, News.az reports citing foreign media .

"Romanian elections should be decided only by the Romanian people, freely and fairly," David Lammy wrote on X.Romania’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday that authorities had uncovered “malign foreign operations including illegal financing, digital amplification and cyber attacks” targeting the election, whose first round was marred by allegations of electoral violations and Russian meddling."The UK remains a resolute Ally and friend to Romania and is confident in its democracy," Lammy added.In an unexpected result, far-right politician Calin Georgescu won the first round of voting in the Nov. 24 presidential elections.Romania's constitutional court later annulled the result of the first round of voting just days before the second round was due to take place.Russia has denied any interference in Romania's election process, but has also been accused of interference in recent Georgian and Moldovan polls, as well as several cycles of US elections.

