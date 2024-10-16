UK eyes sanctions on two Israeli ministers

The United Kingdom is considering imposing sanctions against two Israeli ministers.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has informed the UK Parliament about the country’s intention to sanction Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir for their controversial comments related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Asked if his government would sanction Smotrich over comments that starving civilians in Gaza might be justified and Ben Gvir for saying perpetrators of settler violence in the West Bank were heroes, Starmer said: “We are looking at that because they’re obviously abhorrent comments.”“Israel must take all possible steps to avoid civilian casualties, to allow aid into Gaza in much greater volumes and provide the UN humanitarian partners the ability to operate effectively,” Starmer stressed.

