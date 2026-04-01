UK finance minister signals income-based energy support

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rachel Reeves has said that any new government support to help households cope with rising energy bills will be based on income levels, signaling a more targeted approach as costs are set to climb again.

Speaking to the BBC, the UK finance minister confirmed that officials are exploring ways to direct assistance to those most in need, rather than offering broad, universal support, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Energy bills in the UK are expected to increase from July, partly due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East affecting global energy markets.

Reeves said it is still too early to determine exactly which households will qualify, but emphasized that income will be a key factor in deciding eligibility.

The approach marks a shift toward more focused aid, as governments face pressure to balance support for households with public spending constraints.

By targeting lower-income households, the government aims to ease the burden on those most vulnerable to rising living costs.

While details remain unclear, the policy suggests that not all households will receive assistance this time.

Instead, support is likely to be tailored, potentially leaving higher-income households to absorb the full impact of increased energy prices.

The move reflects broader economic challenges facing the UK, where inflation pressures and global uncertainties continue to shape policy decisions.

As energy costs remain volatile, targeted support could become a key tool in managing the cost-of-living crisis.

News.Az