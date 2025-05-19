UK, France, and Canada threaten sanctions on Israel over Gaza offensive and crisis
On Monday, Britain, France, and Canada issued an unusually strong joint statement, warning that they are considering imposing sanctions on Israel due to the "intolerable level of human suffering in Gaza."
The statement, released by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, called for an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in the Palestinian enclave and the unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
“We call on the Israeli Government to stop its military operations in Gaza and immediately allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. This must include engaging with the UN to ensure a return to delivery of aid in line with humanitarian principles,” the leaders wrote. The statement also demanded the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas.
The leaders accused Israel of failing to provide essential aid to civilians, warning this may constitute a violation of international humanitarian law. They also condemned statements by Israeli Cabinet ministers suggesting the forced relocation of Gaza residents, calling such remarks a breach of international law.