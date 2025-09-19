UK government evaluates supply chain fallout from Jaguar Land Rover cyberattack

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK government is working closely with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to assess the impact of a cyberattack that has halted production at the country’s largest carmaker for over three weeks.

Earlier this week, JLR confirmed that its factories will remain closed until September 24, following the initial disruption earlier this month caused by the hack, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The stoppage has raised concerns about the effect on JLR’s British supply chain, which involves numerous smaller companies and supports around 104,000 jobs nationwide. Unite, the trade union, has warned that prolonged factory closures could lead to job losses and called for government intervention.

A joint statement from the government and the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said: “Government officials, including cyber experts, are in contact with the company to support the restoration of production operations and to closely monitor any impacts on the supply chain.”

The situation highlights ongoing cybersecurity risks for major manufacturers and the potential ripple effects on domestic suppliers.

News.Az