UK minister hails Azerbaijan's plan to tackle domestic violence

Excellent that Azerbaijan has a National Action Plan to tackle domestic violence, UK Minister for the European Neighborhood Wendy Morton, who is on an official visit to Baku, tweeted on Monday.

"Today in Baku, I am working with ministers, MPs and activists to promote women’s rights and ensure that women’s perspectives are heard at all levels. Fantastic that women achieved universal suffrage in Azerbaijani nine years before the UK," she wrote, adding that there’s still a lot to do to achieve equality.

Morton noted she was humbled to meet survivors of domestic abuse today and hear their stories.

"Gender based violence is a huge global issue. Excellent that Azerbaijan has a National Action Plan to tackle domestic violence," she said, encouraging Azerbaijan to sign the Istanbul Convention.

Morton arrived in the Azerbaijani city of Baku for a two-day official visit on February 8 to attend the annual UK-Azerbaijan Strategic Dialogue Summit.

The visit seeks to strengthen the relationship between the UK and Azerbaijan around areas of cooperation in green energy and tackling climate change, as well as advancing the rights of women and countering gender based violence.

News.Az