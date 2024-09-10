UK imposes sanctions against Russian Aerospace Forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK government has imposed sanctions on the Russian Aerospace Forces, according to a document published by the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation.

The sanctions also target the 924th State Center for Unmanned Aviation and the Command of Russian Military Transport Aviation.Additionally, the UK has imposed sanctions on Iran for allegedly supporting Russia. The measures affect five individuals and two entities, including Baharestan Kish Company, which specializes in drone manufacturing.Following Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Western countries imposed extensive sanctions on Russia and began providing aid to Ukraine. Western officials have repeatedly claimed that North Korea, China, and Iran are allegedly supplying weapons to Russia. In response to this supposed collaboration, the UK added three Russian individuals and entities to its sanctions list in May, including the Fuel and Bunker Company (FBC).In retaliation, Russia has implemented similar measures. In July, Russia expanded its sanctions list against representatives from the UK, including leaders of defense industry enterprises, experts, and journalists. The restrictions affect figures such as former Defense Minister John Hutton and Daily Telegraph columnist Thomas Sharpe, among others.

News.Az