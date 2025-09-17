UK inflation holds at 3.8% amid rising fuel costs

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK inflation remained unchanged in August at 3.8%, according to official data, keeping financial pressure on households.

Rising fuel prices offset the relief from falling airfares, as the Bank of England signals it may maintain high borrowing costs, News.Az reports, citing the Guardian.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show the annual rate of inflation as measured by the consumer prices index remained at 3.8% last month, the same level as July and matching the forecasts of City economists.

After sharp increases in the headline rate in recent months, the ONS said various price movements offset each other in August. The cost of air fares was the main downward driver, while prices rose for petrol and diesel. The cost of hotel accommodation also fell by less than this time last year.

Food price inflation climbed for a fifth consecutive month, with small increases in a range of vegetables, cheese and fish items.

The chancellor, Rachel Reeves, is facing intense scrutiny over Labour’s economic management amid widespread speculation about tax increases in her autumn budget, which is expected on 26 November.

Business groups have warned that the chancellor’s first autumn budget measures, including the £25bn increase in employer national insurance contributions, would force them to cut jobs and raise prices.

Mel Stride, the shadow chancellor, said: “With borrowing costs hitting a 27-year high, working people and businesses are bracing for even more tax rises to pay for Labour’s mismanagement.”

Reeves said the government was taking action to help households. “I know families are finding it tough and that for many the economy feels stuck. That’s why I’m determined to bring costs down and support people who are facing higher bills.”

Financial markets are widely predicting Bank policymakers will keep interest rates on hold at 4% on Thursday amid signs of sustained inflationary pressures.

Martin Sartorius, principal economist at the CBI business lobby group, said: “The monetary policy committee looks set to keep interest rates unchanged tomorrow and, going forward, the MPC faces a delicate balance between signs of a cooling labour market and the risk of price pressures remaining stubbornly high.”

News.Az