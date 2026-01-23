UK launches probe into Meta over WhatsApp data

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain’s communications regulator Ofcom said on Friday that it has opened an investigation into Meta Platforms over the information it provided relating to WhatsApp for one of the watchdog’s market reviews.

“Last year, we carried out a review of the wholesale market for business bulk SMS messages, which are often used for things like appointment reminders and parcel delivery notifications,” Ofcom said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“The available evidence suggests that the information we received in response from Meta may not have been complete and accurate,” the regulator added.

