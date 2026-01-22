Meta urged to act on fake Azerbaijan president post

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fabricated statement falsely attributed to the President of Azerbaijan has been circulated on Facebook using deepfake technology, prompting an official response from the Media Development Agency (MEDIA).

Multiple Facebook accounts have shared an AI-generated video designed to mislead the public by imitating the President’s identity. The agency warned that this disinformation campaign aims not only to manipulate public opinion but also to steal citizens’ personal data and cause financial harm, News.Az reports, citing MEDIA.

Officials noted that similar cyber fraud schemes using deceptive content have become increasingly common on Facebook in recent months, raising concerns about digital safety and misinformation.

In response, MEDIA has called on Meta, the owner of Facebook, to take swift and effective action to remove harmful content and prevent the spread of fake materials created with deepfake technology.

The agency also urged the public to rely solely on official information sources, encouraged journalists and civic activists to remain principled in confronting misinformation, and warned citizens to stay alert in an era where fake news and AI-generated deceptive content are rapidly expanding.

News.Az