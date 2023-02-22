UK Minister of State for Europe arrives in Azerbaijan

UK Minister of State for Europe and North America Leo Docherty is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld announced this on Twitter, News.Az report.

The ambassador noted that, together with Leo Docherty, he met with Head of the Coast Guard of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Muzaffar Pirizade.

During the meeting, bilateral cooperation projects, as well as security issues in the Caspian Sea were discussed.

News.Az