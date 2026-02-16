UK MoD discusses Challenger 3 export to unnamed country

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK Ministry of Defence has made progress in assessing the export potential of the new Challenger 3 main battle tank.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence Luke Pollard disclosed this in a written reply to Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty, News.Az reports, citing Militarnyi.

Pollard said the ministry continues to explore export opportunities for the Challenger 3 and has made progress with potential overseas customers, whom he did not identify.

He added that further details could not be disclosed due to commercial confidentiality.

Currently, Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) is conducting various stages of testing on eight Challenger 3 tanks serving as prototypes, technology demonstrators and trial vehicles.

Initial operating capability is expected in 2027. By then, the company is required to complete a full test cycle and prepare the vehicles for operational service.

Production of the Challenger 3 remains a key issue. The program involves manufacturing new welded turrets with composite armor and refurbishing existing hulls, which undergo inspection and overhaul.

Some lawmakers have raised the possibility of resuming hull production. This could expand the British Army’s fleet and support jobs, while also strengthening export prospects.

Although Pollard did not name a country, Oman is seen as a potential candidate, as it has operated the Challenger 2 for more than 20 years. The Omani fleet has not received the latest upgrades.

Upgrading around 50 vehicles would extend their service life and provide a modernized platform through 2040-2050.

In January 2026, RBSL announced the successful completion of initial crewed trials of the Challenger 3.

The tank was first tested in remote mode, followed by live firing with a crew in the turret. The phased approach was intended to verify safety and system reliability before advancing to subsequent stages of the program.

News.Az