Armenia seeks to buy K2 Black Panther tanks from South Korea

Armenia is eyeing to purchase battle tanks made especially for rugged mountainous terrain made in South Korea, News.Az reports citing Army Recognition.

Armenia’s Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited South Korea last month to explore the possibility of acquiring K2 Black Panther battle tanks developed by Hyundai Rotem.Papikyan also attended a high-level meeting on Responsible Military Use of Artificial Intelligence (REAIM), organized by South Korea’s Defense and Foreign ministries in Seoul.The K2 battle tank, currently used by the South Korean Army, features a semi-active pneumatic suspension system, an advanced technology that is especially well-suited to mountainous terrains.

