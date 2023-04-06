UK parliamentary delegation visits Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation headed by Chairman of the UK All-Party Parliamentary Group on Azerbaijan Bob Blackman on Thursday embarked on a trip to Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam district, News.Az reports.

The UK parliamentary delegation will witness the acts of vandalism committed by Armenia during the 30-year-long occupation of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district.

They will also view the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in Aghdam city and the master plan for the city.

News.Az