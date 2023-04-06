Yandex metrika counter

UK parliamentary delegation visits Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam

  • Politics
  • Share
UK parliamentary delegation visits Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam

A delegation headed by Chairman of the UK All-Party Parliamentary Group on Azerbaijan Bob Blackman on Thursday embarked on a trip to Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam district, News.Az reports.

The UK parliamentary delegation will witness the acts of vandalism committed by Armenia during the 30-year-long occupation of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district.

They will also view the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in Aghdam city and the master plan for the city.

News about - UK parliamentary delegation visits Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam

News about - UK parliamentary delegation visits Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam

News about - UK parliamentary delegation visits Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      