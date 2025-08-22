UK pledges £1.33 million in humanitarian aid for Pakistan’s monsoon relief

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom has announced £1.33 million ($1.7 million) in humanitarian assistance to support Pakistan’s response to the devastating 2025 monsoon season. The funding will benefit more than 223,000 people across seven flood-hit districts in Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the British High Commission in Islamabad, the aid package will provide emergency food rations, mobile medical camps, restoration of drinking water systems, rehabilitation of irrigation channels, and support for livelihoods and agriculture. Search and rescue operations are also being bolstered, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott said the UK remained committed to helping Pakistan strengthen its disaster response and resilience. “Through UK-funded programmes, vital assistance is reaching communities affected by flooding and landslides. Working closely with national and provincial authorities and partners, the UK remains committed to strengthening Pakistan’s disaster response and resilience,” she noted.

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/08/1755862835.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/><div style='font-size: 11px;color: #746a6a;line-height: 13px;'>Photo: GOV.UK</div>

As part of the initiative, 2,400 community volunteers have been trained in search and rescue across Pakistan’s vulnerable districts. In Buner, 25 volunteers from Charsadda have joined Rescue 1122 teams to help locate people still missing or trapped under debris.

Mobile medical units are being set up where clinics have been damaged, ensuring continued access to healthcare. Aid distribution includes shelter materials, food rations, non-food items and dignity kits for women. Meanwhile, UN humanitarian coordinators in Swat and Buner are working to streamline relief efforts and ensure resources reach affected families efficiently.

The UK is also assisting with long-term disaster preparedness through its Subnational Governance programme, implemented by the UNDP. In Sindh, the initiative has led to the creation of dedicated Disaster Risk Reduction Wings at both provincial and district levels. A new disaster preparedness dashboard has been developed, integrating local data on shelters, medical supplies and equipment to enable faster and more coordinated responses.

News.Az