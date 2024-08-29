UK premier and Macron discuss conflicts in Ukraine and Middle East

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the unstable situation in the Middle East.

The meeting, which comes amid growing concerns about the rise of far-right movements across Europe, marks a significant moment in Starmer's efforts to recalibrate the UK’s post-Brexit relationship with its European neighbors.According to the British media, Starmer and Macron covered a broad range of topics, including bilateral issues surrounding trade, defense, and security.Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Starmer emphasized his desire to usher in a "reset" of the UK’s relations with both France and the EU as a whole."We discussed the situation in Ukraine, as you would expect, the situation in the Middle East, bilateral issues in terms of trade and defense and security, but also the wider reset that I want in relation to our relations, not just with France, but with the EU in general," Starmer said.He stressed that this reset is integral to the UK’s broader goal of economic growth, stating that "growing the economy is absolutely central to everything that we do."Earlier in the day, Starmer had visited Berlin, where he held talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. While there, he ruled out any revival of free movement for young people—a proposal put forward by Scholz—but underscored the importance of strengthening ties with Europe in the post-Brexit era.Starmer also expressed deep concern about the rise of populist and nationalist movements across the continent, labeling it a dangerous trend that needs to be countered by the success of progressive parties."There are a number of reasons for my concern. Partly, what’s happening in the UK, partly what we can see happening in other European countries, including in France and in Germany," he told reporters ahead of his meeting with Macron.He argued that delivering on the promises made by progressive parties is the best way to combat the “snake oil of populism and nationalism,” offering a direct challenge to the far-right forces gaining traction in various European nations.

News.Az