UK sends more Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine
Photo: Getty Images
The UK has approved the delivery of more Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine, bolstering Kyiv’s long-range strike capabilities against Russian targets, according to government sources, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.
Officials said the latest shipment aims to ensure Ukraine remains well-equipped for the winter months, amid concerns that Moscow may escalate attacks on civilian infrastructure.
The number of missiles supplied has not been disclosed.
Storm Shadow missiles are air-launched, precision-guided weapons with a range exceeding 250 kilometers.
The UK has not publicly detailed the total number of Storm Shadow missiles delivered since the start of the war and rarely announces such transfers.