UK to cede sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius after over 50 years

The UK has officially announced the relinquishment of sovereignty over a remote but strategically significant cluster of islands in the Indian Ocean after more than half a century.

This landmark agreement, reached after years of negotiations, will see the Chagos Islands handed over to Mauritius, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. This includes the tropical atoll of Diego Garcia, used by the US government as a military base for its navy ships and long-range bomber aircraft.The announcement, made in a joint statement by the UK and Mauritian Prime Ministers, ends decades of often fractious negotiations between the two countries.The US-UK base will remain on Diego Garcia – a key factor enabling the deal to go forward at a time of growing geopolitical rivalries in the region between Western countries, India, and China.The deal is still subject to finalisation of a treaty, but both sides have promised to complete it as quickly as possible."This is a seminal moment in our relationship and a demonstration of our enduring commitment to the peaceful resolution of disputes and the rule of law," the statement from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth read.The leaders also said they were committed "to ensure the long-term, secure and effective operation of the existing base on Diego Garcia which plays a vital role in regional and global security".The treaty will also "address wrongs of the past and demonstrate the commitment of both parties to support the welfare of Chagossians".The UK will provide a package of financial support to Mauritius, including annual payments and infrastructure investment.Mauritius will also be able to begin a programme of resettlement on the Chagos Islands, but not on Diego Garcia.There, the UK will ensure operation of the military base for "an initial period" of 99 years.US President Joe Biden welcomed the "historic agreement", saying it was a "clear demonstration that through diplomacy and partnership, countries can overcome long-standing historical challenges to reach peaceful and mutually beneficial outcomes".He said it secured the future of a key military base which "plays a vital role in national, regional, and global security."

