UK to delay final decision on crumbling Parliament's future until the 2030s

According to four people familiar with the matter, a final decision on how to repair Britain’s deteriorating parliament is expected to be delayed until after the next general election.

MPs were expected to vote by the end of 2025 on four options for restoring the 19th-century Palace of Westminster — a long-delayed process that has been under discussion for more than a decade as problems with the building mount, News.Az reports citing Politico.

But under new plans drawn up by officials following a recent board meeting overseeing the restoration process, the selection of a final option will be significantly delayed.

Instead, MPs are likely to be offered a vote early next year on starting “preparatory works” such as procurement processes and building surveys. The decision on which final option to proceed with would not be required until at least 2030, two of the people said.

It is a serious blow to hopes that the historic palace will be gutted and restored in the near future to avoid a similar disaster to the fire that consumed Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral in 2019.

