Ukraine and Canada align positions ahead of G7 summit

Ihor Brusylо, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, held a video conference with Cynthia Termorshuizen, Canada’s Deputy Minister for the G7 Summit.

The main topic of discussion was the coordination of positions between Ukraine and Canada ahead of the G7 Summit, which will take place in Kananaskis, Canada, on June 15–17, News.Az reports citing the official website of President of Ukraine.

The parties discussed an action plan and agreed on joint events involving the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Canada. They also outlined Ukraine’s key priorities within the framework of the G7 Summit.

Ihor Brusylо thanked Canada for inviting Ukraine to participate in the G7 Summit.

“This is a strong signal of Canada’s unwavering support for our country. It reaffirms the strategic nature of our relations with Canada and recognizes Ukraine as an important partner in global affairs,” he emphasized.

Particular attention during the conversation was given to strengthening Ukraine–Canada relations and expanding bilateral cooperation.

News.Az