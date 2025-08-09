Ukraine and Europe reject Russia's ceasefire proposal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the idea of giving up land to end the war with Russia. The Wall Street Journal reported that Ukrainian and European officials have presented Washington with a counterproposal.

Ukraine “will not give Russia any rewards for what it has done” and “Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

US President Donald Trump earlier suggested a peace deal could include “some swapping of territories.”

A Russian ceasefire proposal has suggested to trade the Ukrainian territories of Donetsk and Luhansk for a full ceasefire.

Citing two European officials familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that Ukrainian and European officials have responded to Russia's ceasefire proposal with a counterproposal.

The proposal, presented to US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg and Steve Witkoff, reiterates Ukraine and Europe should be involved in any negotiations held with Russia, while also demanding a ceasefire be implemented before further steps are taken.

It was put forward in a meeting with top US officials in the UK on Saturday, according to the officials. It comes after Trump said Friday that he would meet with Vladimir Putin even if the Russian leader would not meet with Zelenskyy. The Trump-Putin meeting, scheduled for next Friday in Alaska, is seen as a potential breakthrough in the more than three-year war. Zelenskyy dismissed the planned summit, warning that any negotiations to end the war in Ukraine must include Kyiv. “Any decisions that are without Ukraine are at the same time decisions against peace. They will not bring anything. These are dead decisions. They will never work,” he said. In a statement posted to Telegram, Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s territorial integrity, enshrined in the constitution, must be non-negotiable, and emphasised that lasting peace must include Ukraine’s voice at the table. European leaders came to Zelenskyy's side with statements posted on social media. French President Emmanuel Macron said "Ukraine’s future cannot be decided without the Ukrainians" in a post on X, adding that "Europeans will also necessarily be part of the solution, as their own security is at stake." Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez echoed the sentiment, adding that "we must reach a just and lasting peace that respects Ukraine's independence and sovereignty."

