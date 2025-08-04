Ukraine and Poland begin joint exhumation of WWII Polish soldiers in Lviv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Search and exhumation efforts commenced on Monday, August 4, in Lviv, western Ukraine, to locate and reinter the remains of Polish soldiers who died in 1939.

According to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, the excavation is being carried out by a joint Ukrainian-Polish expedition on the territory of a former cemetery in the Zboishcha neighborhood, News.Az reports citing Kyiv Post.

Yevhen Boiko, executive director of the Lviv City Council, said the cemetery existed until the 1960s and was liquidated in 1987. In the 1990s, a symbolic wooden cross was erected with an inscription in Polish: “To the soldiers of the Polish army who fell in defense of their homeland in September 1939.”

At the beginning of World War II, during the defense of Lviv against German troops, people of various nationalities died in the city, including Polish soldiers. The ongoing exhumation in Lviv is part of bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Poland. The works are expected to continue until Aug. 30.

Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Andriy Nadzhos said that preparations for the expedition were made possible thanks to the persistent efforts of both countries. “Remembering the victims of World War II is not just about the past, it is about our values today: dignity, mutual respect, and the ability to engage in dialogue. Ukrainian-Polish cooperation is an example of how joint efforts help both nations restore historical memory and justice,” Andriy Nadzhos said. These efforts are a continuation of joint initiatives, particularly in commemorating the victims of the Volyn tragedy. In May 2025, the field stage of excavations was completed in the village of Puzhnyky, Ternopil region, where the remains of 42 people were found. DNA analysis will be carried out in Poland. In June, the Ukrainian side granted Poland permission to conduct exhumation work in Lviv. In return, Poland allowed Ukraine to carry out similar search and exhumation efforts in the village of Yurechkova in Poland.

