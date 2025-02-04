Ukraine and Poland sign key defense pact

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine and Poland have signed a defense cooperation agreement, setting up a framework for collaboration between their defense industries.

On February 3rd, Ukrainian Defense Industry Corporation and Poland's Armament Group (PGZ) signed a memorandum to cooperate in ammunition production, equipment maintenance, and strengthening air defense, reported Ukraine’s the Ministry for Strategic Industries, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The agreement also outlines the development of financial mechanisms to attract tools and resources provided by the European Defense Strategy (EDIS) and the European Defense Industrial Program (EDIP).

The memorandum was signed by representatives from the Ukrainian Defense Industry Corporation and PGZ, in the presence of Ukraine's Minister for Strategic Industries, Herman Smetanin, and Polish Secretary of State for the Ministry of Defense, Cezary Tomczyk.

Bilateral talks also took place, featuring officials from both countries and the Embassy of the Republic of Poland, along with representatives from defense companies. The discussions examined the progress of joint projects and identified promising areas for cooperation, such as localizing the production of Polish defense products in Ukraine, creating joint ventures, and manufacturing explosives.

Polish Secretary of State, Cezary Tomczyk, reaffirmed Poland’s unwavering support for Ukraine.

