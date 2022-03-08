Ukraine and Russia agree to one evacuation corridor in Sumy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ukrainian government has agreed on an evacuation corridor for fleeing civilians from the northeastern city of Sumy, which has seen sustained Russian attacks and airstrikes in recent days, News.az reports citing CNN.

Iryna Vereshchuk, the Ukrainian minister of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, said the corridor had been agreed by the Russian Ministry of Defense in a letter to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The route for the evacuation corridor would lead from Sumy through Holubivka and Lokhvytsia to Poltava, a city in central Ukraine. It will open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Vereshchuk said, adding that "all obstacles ... must be removed along the entire route."

"No other routes were agreed," she said. "We call on Russia to agree on these routes immediately and ensure a stable ceasefire on these routes."

She added that Ukraine hoped the Sumy corridor would be followed by others.

News.Az