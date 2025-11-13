Ukraine and U.S. begin joint production of interceptor drones — Zelenskyy

Ukraine has launched joint production of interceptor drones with the United States to counter Russian strike drones, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Thursday.

"American-Ukrainian production, co-production. I hope that in the future we will have more," Zelenskyy said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The president revealed that the joint project had begun some time ago and represents a step forward in strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities amid ongoing Russian attacks.

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine aimed to produce between 600 and 800 interceptor drones per day by the end of November, though he warned that continued Russian shelling could disrupt production.

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal also said the government’s goal was to eventually reach 1,000 drones per day, calling it Ukraine’s direct response to nightly Russian air assaults.

Ukraine’s interceptor drones are already being used to shoot down Russian Shahed drones equipped with jet engines.

In addition, the United Kingdom plans to sign an agreement with Ukraine for the joint development and production of advanced military technologies, including the exchange of defense innovations to bolster national security.

Ukraine continues to work on countering Russian guided aerial bombs, with several domestic companies developing specialized interceptor drones. Ukrainian engineers have also created low-cost models that have successfully destroyed hundreds of Russian Shaheds, according to officials.

News.Az