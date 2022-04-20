Ukraine announces agreement on humanitarian corridor in Mariupol

+ ↺ − 16 px

An agreement was reached to open a humanitarian corridor in Mariupol on Wednesday for the evacuation of civilians, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereschuk said on Telegram, News.Az reports.

The humanitarian corridor will be open to women, children and the elderly, Vereschuk said.

“Given the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Mariupol, we will focus our efforts in this direction today. We were able to reach a preliminary agreement on a humanitarian corridor for women, children and the elderly,” she added.

The deputy PM noted that the evacuees from Mariupol will be taken to Zaporizhzhia.

News.Az