Ukraine bans citizens from visiting occupied Azerbaijan lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

The website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has published information on the rules of entry into the occupied territories of Azerbaijan for Ukrainian citizens, Trend reports.

The precautionary message states that illegal visits to the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and seven adjacent areas - Agdam, Lachin, Kalbajar, Gubadli, Zangilan, Jabrayil and Fuzuli districts are strictly prohibited, and visits to these territories can be made only with the permission of the Azerbaijani authorities. In a contrary case, Ukrainian citizens violating the law will be declared persona non grata and will be denied entry into the country.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also stated that it is strictly forbidden for individuals and legal entities to engage in commercial activities in these territories without the permission of the Azerbaijani government.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az