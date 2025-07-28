Ukraine begins purchasing gas from Azerbaijan for the first time

Ukraine's national oil and gas company Naftogaz Group has signed its first agreement with the SOCAR Group company SOCAR Energy Ukraine for the purchase of Azerbaijani natural gas, News.Az reports.

For the first time, a test shipment of gas is being delivered through the Transbalkan route along the Bulgaria–Romania–Ukraine corridor.

"This is a small volume but strategically important step that paves the way for long-term cooperation. It is also another example of diversifying supply sources and strengthening Ukraine’s energy security,” commented Sergii Koretskyi, Chief Executive Officer of Naftogaz.

He extended gratitude to the President of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Government, and the Ministry of Energy for their support in reaching this agreement: "Grateful to our colleagues from Azerbaijan for their trust."

News.Az