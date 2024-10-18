Ukraine boosts drone production tenfold

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s drone industry saw a remarkable tenfold increase in production capacity in 2024 compared to 2023, according to the country’s Ministry of Digital Transformation.

According to the ministry, investments in the sector surged to nearly US$50 million in 2024, up from US$5 million the previous year, News.Az reports.The average investment amount also rose significantly, from US$500,000 to between US$1-3 million.Drone production capacity skyrocketed from 300,000 units in 2023 to 4 million in 2024.Ukraine is also planning to lift its ban on drone exports, as state resources alone are insufficient to meet the military’s demand, making external funding vital for continued manufacturing.

