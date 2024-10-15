Ukraine calls on Europe to combat Russia's 'shadow' tanker fleet

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged European nations to act against the "shadow fleet" of tankers transporting Russian oil, which continues to bring in substantial revenue for Moscow, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

Sybiha made this appeal in a Twitter post on Oct. 15. He noted that while Russia poses a security threat to Europe, it continues to earn billions from selling energy to European nations and through European waters.According to the minister, these funds are used to finance Russia's aggression against Ukraine.“Europe can and must deprive Russia of its bloody energy revenues,” said Sybiha.“Russia’s shadow fleet of old and poorly insured oil tankers creates an imminent threat of an environmental disaster in Europe, according to the Kyiv School of Economics. It is high time Europe took real action to block this shadow fleet, shrink Russia’s war budget, save lives and environment.”On Sept. 20, the United States announced plans to tighten trade sanctions against Russia, particularly focusing on the “shadow fleet” that Moscow uses to export oil.

News.Az