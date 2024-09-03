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Tanker Fleet
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The oil tanker named *The Grinch* has left French waters after the company that owns the vessel paid a penalty of "several million euros."17 Feb 2026-19:29
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France has launched an investigation into a Russian-linked oil tanker anchored off Saint-Nazaire on the Atlantic coast. The vessel is suspected of being part of Moscow's "shadow fleet" and has also been mentioned in Denmark's inquiry into mysterious drone flights that disrupted air traffic last month.01 Oct 2025-20:04
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On Thursday, the EU threatened additional sanctions against Russian vessels after Finland announced it was investigating an oil tanker that sailed from a Russian port in connection with the "sabotage" of a power cable between Finland and Estonia, News.az reports citing Kyiv Post.26 Dec 2024-23:00
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Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged European nations to act against the "shadow fleet" of tankers transporting Russian oil, which continues to bring in substantial revenue for Moscow, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.15 Oct 2024-23:39
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