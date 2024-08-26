Ukraine cautions Belarusian officials and military against hostile actions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a statement addressing Belarus's unfriendly actions, noting the significant concentration of military personnel and weapons in the Gomel region near Ukraine's northern border, News.Az reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"According to data from Ukrainian intelligence agencies, the Republic of Belarus' armed forces are concentrating a significant number of personnel, including Special Operations Forces, weapons, and military equipment, including tanks, artillery, MLRS, air defense systems, and engineering equipment, in the Gomel region near Ukraine's northern border under the guise of exercises. The presence of mercenaries of the former Wagner PMC was also recorded," it said on Sunday evening.The ministry underlined that "conducting exercises in the border area and in close proximity to the nuclear power facility, the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, poses a threat to the national security of Ukraine and global security in general."The Foreign Ministry warned Belarusian officials not to make "tragic mistakes for their country under Moscow's pressure, and we urge its armed forces to cease unfriendly actions and withdraw forces away from Ukraine's state border to a distance greater than the firing range of Belarus' systems."It is emphasized in the statement that Ukraine has never taken and is not going to take any unfriendly actions against the Belarusian people."We warn that in case of a violation of Ukraine's state border by Belarus, our state will take all necessary measures to exercise the right to self-defense guaranteed by the UN Charter. Consequently, all troop concentrations, military facilities, and supply routes in Belarus will become legitimate targets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the ministry said.

News.Az