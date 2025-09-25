Ukraine claims to have shot down Russia's Su-34 bomber

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter jet in Zaporizhzhia Oblast during the early hours of Sept. 25, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

The Su-34 jet was shot down at around 4 a.m. local time in the Zaporizhzhia sector of the front line, the Air Force said, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

The warplane had reportedly been attacking the city of Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs at the time of the strike.

The Russian Su-34 is a Soviet-era medium-range fighter-bomber. Ukrainian forces have targeted the warplanes in attacks on Russian military airfields and have reported downing the jets down directly on previous occasions.

News.Az