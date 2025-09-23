Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia again, causing damage and injuries - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Zaporizhzhia was hit by five Russian strikes on Tuesday, causing damage to warehouse facilities and vehicles.

Authorities reported one fatality and two injuries, including a 43-year-old man in serious condition. Medics are providing assistance to the victims, News.Az reports, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

This marks the second consecutive night of heavy aerial attacks on the city. Recent strikes have affected civil infrastructure and residential buildings, igniting fires. Earlier, on August 22, similar attacks killed three people and damaged property.

News.Az