Ukraine confirms Russia attacked infrastructure that also transports Azerbaijani gas

Ukraine has confirmed that Russia attacked the country's gas supply infrastructure at night, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry informed, News.Az reports.

It was reported that on August 6, 2025, Russia carried out a targeted attack on the Gas Transmission System Operator's station in the Odessa region of Ukraine.

It was noted that the station in question is part of the route connecting Greek liquefied gas terminals with Ukrainian gas storage facilities via the Trans-Balkan pipeline. From which US liquefied gas and Azerbaijani gas are supplied.

According to the information, the station was attacked using drones.

Experts have been deployed to the scene and are calculating the extent of the damage.

The Ukrainian Energy Ministry has warned that if Russia does not face any consequences after targeting energy facilities, infrastructure in Europe will also be at risk.

