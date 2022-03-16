Ukraine connects to main European electricity grid

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine is now connected to the main European grid for electricity, helping it to combat the widespread power outages caused by Russian attacks, News.az reports citing BBC

Power is flowing from Ukraine to the EU and vice versa, via the Continental European Grid, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on Twitter.

Zelensky said he was grateful to the senior EU officials who made the change happen.

EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said the move would "keep lights on and houses warm in these dark times".

"In this area, Ukraine is now part of Europe," EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said.

Moldova, which borders Ukraine, has also had its electricity synchronised with the European grid.

News.Az