Ukraine controls only two settlements in Luhansk region
"Almost the entire territory has been captured, but fierce battles are still taking place in two settlements," Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai said at a briefing at Ukraine Media Center on Wednesday, News.az reports citing Interfax.
"And it cannot be said that they have directly entered 100% of the administrative border of Luhansk region."