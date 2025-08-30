Ukraine denies involvement in "unlawful" armed activities in Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Saturday, the Ukrainian diplomatic mission to Iraq denied reports claiming that Kyiv was involved in training armed individuals or producing drones for "illegal" use in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The denial came after Ukraine was mentioned in alleged confessions released by Sulaimani security forces following the arrest of Lahur Talabany, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“The Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Iraq categorically denies the false reports that have appeared in some media outlets, alleging that the Ukrainian side is involved in the preparation or training of individuals engaged in unlawful activities on the territory of Iraq or the Kurdistan Region of Iraq,” it said in a statement.



The embassy did not specify the media reports but it appears to be responding to alleged confessions released by Sulaimani security forces from a group accused of ties to Lahur Talabany, jailed leader of the opposition People’s Front (Baray Gal), detailing a plot to assassinate his cousin, Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leader Bafel Talabani.



One suspect said in a released video that they were told to “attack Dabashan [Bafel Talabani’s residence] with drones,” adding that “they sent us to Ukraine to train on suicide drones.”



Kyiv condemned the claims as “an attempt to discredit Ukraine and its leadership.”



“Ukraine has never carried out and does not carry out any activities related to the training of militants or the production of unmanned aerial vehicles for illegal use outside our state. Such claims are blatant disinformation that has no factual basis,” the embassy stated.



The People’s Front has also slammed the “confessions” as fabricated.



Lahur Talabany was arrested in Sulaimani last week after hours of intense clashes between his loyalists and security forces.



The clashes resulted in the deaths of three members of Sulaimani’s security forces and two of Talabany’s loyalists, according to local security sources. In an interview with Rudaw last week, Talabany’s eldest brother Aras Talabany alleged the death toll to be higher.

News.Az