Ukraine’s former parliament speaker Andrii Parubii shot dead in Lviv

Andrii Parubii, former speaker of Ukraine’s parliament and a prominent figure in the EuroMaidan Revolution, was shot dead in Lviv, authorities confirmed on August 30.

Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi reported the killing, and the National Police earlier identified the victim as a political figure, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Parubii’s death marks a shocking development in Ukraine’s political landscape.

