Ukraine detains Russian militant hiding in EU

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), in cooperation with Lithuanian law enforcement, has detained a Russian militant who tried to flee to the European Union while posing as a refugee, the agency announced on Thursday.

According to the SBU, the man — a 33-year-old native of Ukraine’s Sumy region — was captured at the Lithuanian border. Investigators say he had previously fought on the side of Russian forces and attempted to hide in the EU, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Following Russia’s annexation of Crimea, the suspect reportedly moved to the peninsula, received a Russian passport, joined the United Russia party, and later signed a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry.

After training, he became an unmanned systems operator, launching strike drones at Ukrainian positions in Kherson. When he realized the growing risks of his involvement, he fled the front line and tried to enter the EU seeking refugee status.

Through joint efforts by Ukraine’s Security Service, National Police, Prosecutor General’s Office, and Lithuanian authorities, the man was identified and detained.

He has been charged under Part 2 of Article 111 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code — high treason committed under martial law, which carries a life sentence.

The SBU also reported recent arrests in Zaporizhzhia and Odesa, where Russian agents were allegedly preparing airstrikes and manufacturing explosives for attacks on Ukraine’s energy and port infrastructure.

News.Az