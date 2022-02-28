Ukraine dismisses reports of loss of control over over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine dismisses reports of loss of control over over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s statement about gaining control over Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is false, said the local Energoatom National Nuclear Energy Generating Company, News.Az reports.

“Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is fully controlled by Ukraine and works stably, providing the country with electricity,” the company said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry earlier said that the Russian army have taken control of a nuclear plant and the cities of Enerhodar and Berdyansk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

News.Az