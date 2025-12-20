Ukraine drones strike Russian oil rig, patrol ship in Caspian

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine said its drones struck a Russian oil rig and a military patrol ship in the Caspian Sea on Friday, marking a significant escalation in attacks on Moscow’s energy infrastructure. The oil rig belongs to Lukoil, and the platform damaged was part of the Filanovsky field.

According to Ukraine’s general staff, this is the first official acknowledgment of a Caspian Sea strike, although the rig has reportedly been targeted multiple times in December. Ukrainian authorities said Russian oil infrastructure is a legitimate military target, as revenues from oil sales help finance Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The military also targeted a Russian patrol ship near the rig, with the extent of damage still under assessment. In recent weeks, Ukraine has expanded its drone attacks on Russian oil facilities, including shadow fleet tankers in the Black Sea and Mediterranean. Lukoil has not immediately commented, and Reuters could not independently verify the attack.

News.Az