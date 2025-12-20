Zelenskyy says Ukraine 90% satisfied with security guarantees

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is 90% satisfied with the security guarantees offered by its international partners, noting progress in talks aimed at deterring future Russian aggression.

Speaking in an interview with Polish news agency PAP, Zelenskyy said Kyiv is counting on strong guarantees from both Europe and the United States, stressing that U.S. commitments must be approved by Congress to be credible, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Not everything meets our expectations, but we are 90% satisfied,” Zelenskyy said, referring to the guarantees proposed by European partners.

He added that Ukraine is also awaiting U.S. security assurances, emphasizing that the response of allies to any renewed Russian attack would be critical. Zelenskyy warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no intention of ending the war and may seek to expand aggression beyond Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also addressed elements of a working draft peace plan, including provisions on Ukraine’s military strength. According to the president, the draft envisions an army of around 800,000 troops, which he said reflects Ukraine’s security needs.

The Ukrainian leader thanked the United States and President Donald Trump for their efforts to help end the war, while underlining that economic sanctions, military force, and coordinated international pressure are essential to restrain Russia.

Earlier reports said the US and European allies had developed a detailed security guarantees framework designed to prevent renewed Russian aggression, with guarantees forming a key pillar of Washington’s evolving peace proposal for Ukraine.

News.Az