Ukraine FM says Putin launched strikes during peace talks

In a statement posted on social media, Sybiha condemned the timing of the strikes, calling them a deliberate act of brutality. “This barbaric attack once again proves that Putin’s place is not at the table of peace, but at the dock of a special tribunal,” he wrote, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The accusations follow large-scale Russian air strikes launched overnight against Ukraine’s two largest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv. Authorities confirmed that one person was killed and at least 23 injured. Ukraine’s air force reported that Russia fired 375 drones and 21 missiles, once again targeting critical energy infrastructure. The attacks caused widespread power and heating outages across the capital, leaving hundreds of thousands of residents without electricity in freezing temperatures.

The strikes came as delegations met in Abu Dhabi for Washington-brokered talks aimed at exploring possible pathways toward ending the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said it was still too early to draw conclusions from the first day of negotiations, urging Russia to demonstrate genuine readiness for peace. The talks were expected to continue for a final day.

However, major obstacles remain. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russia continues to demand Ukraine surrender full control of the Donbas region, including parts of Donetsk still held by Ukrainian forces. Zelenskiy has firmly rejected territorial concessions, noting that Ukrainian public opinion overwhelmingly opposes giving up land not captured by Russian troops.

Russia maintains it is open to a diplomatic resolution but says it will pursue its objectives militarily if negotiations fail to deliver acceptable terms.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister reported that around 800,000 Kyiv residents were left without power following the latest attack, as temperatures in the city hovered near minus 10 degrees Celsius — deepening the humanitarian impact of continued strikes on energy systems.