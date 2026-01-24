Russian attack hits Kyiv region, casualties reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

A large-scale Russian attack struck Ukraine’s Kyiv region overnight on January 24, leaving civilians injured and homes damaged, according to local authorities.

Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, said in a Telegram post that four residents of the region were wounded during the overnight assault. Emergency services responded across multiple districts as drones and missiles targeted the capital and surrounding areas, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In the Brovary district, a woman born in 1994 was taken to a local hospital after sustaining leg injuries. Two other residents — a man born in 1988 and a woman born in 1983 — received medical treatment on-site for minor injuries. In the Boryspil district, a woman born in 1996 was hospitalized with a head injury. Authorities confirmed that all injured individuals received necessary medical assistance.

The attack also caused widespread property damage. In Brovary, four private homes and two vehicles were damaged, while another house was hit in the Boryspil district. Emergency crews worked through the night to assess destruction and secure affected neighborhoods.

Kyiv itself came under heavy fire shortly after 1:00 a.m. local time. Air raid alerts were activated as drones approached the city, followed by explosions and later ballistic missile strikes. Officials reported disruptions to heating and water supply systems on the left bank of the capital.

Damage was recorded in several Kyiv districts, including Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Solomianskyi. Falling debris struck non-residential buildings and garages, and fires were reported in parking areas. Residential buildings also sustained window damage.

Authorities later confirmed that one person was killed in Kyiv as a result of the attack, while four others were injured. Three of the injured were transported to hospitals for further treatment.

Ukrainian emergency services remain on high alert as damage assessments continue and residents are urged to follow air raid warnings. The latest strike adds to ongoing attacks targeting Ukraine’s capital region, intensifying concerns over civilian safety and critical infrastructure stability.

News.Az