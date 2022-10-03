Ukraine forces advance on two fronts, cross Russian lines in the south

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian forces achieved their biggest breakthrough in the country's south since the war began, bursting through Russian defences and advancing rapidly along the Dnipro River on Monday, threatening supply lines for thousands of Russian troops, News.az reports citing Kyivpost.

In a sign Ukraine is building momentum on two fronts, 300 km to the northeast Reuters saw columns of Ukrainian troop vehicles heading to reinforce rail hub Lyman, retaken at the weekend and a staging post to press into the Donbas region.

