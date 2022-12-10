Ukraine grateful to Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid: Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine is grateful to Azerbaijan for its humanitarian aid, Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku said on Saturday.

“Ukraine remembers the provided assistance – food, medicines, medical equipment that saved the lives of many people in Ukraine,” Kanevskyi told journalists during the humanitarian aid send-off from Azerbaijan to Ukraine, News.Az reports.

“A humanitarian convoy, which is of utmost importance for us will be sent today from Azerbaijan. This aid includes transformers and power generators intended for hospitals, institutions in Ukraine, where the energy infrastructure suffered the most. This is a clear confirmation of the sincere friendship between the two countries, and for this we are very grateful to the Azerbaijani leadership and people,” the diplomat added.

News.Az