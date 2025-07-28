Ukraine liberates Kindrativka amid Russian offensive

Photo for illustrative purposes. A road to the Russian border is covered with netting to protect against FPV kamikaze drones in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, on April 4, 2025. (Kostiantyn Liberov / Libkos / Getty Images)

Ukrainian forces have successfully liberated the village of Kindrativka in Sumy Oblast, repelling ongoing Russian advances in the region, according to a spokesperson from Ukraine’s Kursk military group, speaking to Suspilne on July 27.

Stabilization efforts are now underway in the village following its recapture, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The independent monitoring group DeepState had earlier reported the liberation on July 25, marking Kindrativka as the second village retaken by Ukraine in Sumy Oblast since Russia launched a renewed offensive in early June.

According to DeepState, Ukrainian defenders inflicted significant casualties on Russia’s 40th, 150th, and 30th battalions, including the reported killing of the 30th Battalion’s commander.

The liberation of Andriivka, just 5 kilometers from Russia’s Kursk Oblast, occurred on July 22, signaling growing Ukrainian resistance in the northeast.

Sumy Oblast, positioned along Ukraine’s northeastern border, has remained a critical target throughout Russia’s full-scale invasion. Its proximity to the Russian border has made it vulnerable to daily drone strikes, shelling, and ground assaults.

The latest offensive followed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s May announcement of plans to establish a so-called “security buffer zone” along the border—a move Ukraine has firmly resisted with intensified counter-offensives.

Ukrainian forces continue to hold the majority of territory in Sumy Oblast, despite near-daily attacks from across the border.

