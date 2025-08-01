Ukraine mourns 31 killed in deadly Russian strike on Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from Thursday’s massive Russian missile and drone strike on Kyiv has climbed to 31, including five children, following a night of rescue efforts in Ukraine’s capital, authorities said Friday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the conclusion of the more than 24-hour-long operation, saying that one of the victims was a two-year-old child. The strike, which injured at least 159 people — including 16 children — is being described as the deadliest Russian attack on Kyiv this year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Russia launched over 300 drones and eight missiles in a multi-wave assault early Thursday, causing widespread damage across several districts of the capital. The most devastating hit came in the Sviatoshyn district, where part of a residential apartment building collapsed. Additional damage was reported in at least three other districts.

In response to the strike, U.S. President Donald Trump condemned Russia’s actions as “disgusting” and warned of economic retaliation if Moscow fails to reach a deal by August 8. However, skepticism remains among Ukrainians.

“Trump just says, ‘I’m upset with President Putin’s behaviour.’ And what? No results,” said 65-year-old Kyiv resident Natalia Matviyenko, who was sitting near the ruins of the building where many lives were lost.

Trump, who returned to office promising to end the war swiftly, has recently taken a firmer stance on Russia and has signaled willingness to increase military support for Ukraine. Still, diplomatic efforts remain stalled, with Moscow reportedly sticking to maximalist conditions that Kyiv and its allies reject.

